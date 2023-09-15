Jawan: Elated fans arrive to see Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and entire team at post-release event; WATCH

The action-packed film, Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, has been extremely successful at the box office since its release. It's breaking records, and the film directed by Atlee has made history by earning a whopping Rs 322 crore in its first week of release. As the makers and the team of Jawan have organized a post-release event of the film for media, the fans are super excited to see their beloved cast of the film.

Fans arrive for the post-release event of Jawan

Today the makers and the team of Jawan have organized a post-release event for the film with the media and fans have arrived at the YRF Studios to see their beloved cast of the film. The event will be graced by Shah Rukh Khan along with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, the girl squad that includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and the entire star cast of Jawan. Fans will also be performing to be beats of Zinda Banda. Prior to the event, the fans posed along with holding flexes that showered their love for the film’s success and wearing customized Jawan t-shirts. HAVE A LOOK:

About Jawan

The cast of Jawan includes Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, and others. A notable aspect is that this movie is the debut Hindi film directed by the well-known South director Atlee Kumar. The film is directed by Red Chillies Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film has already made a huge impact at the Box Office achieving the Blockbuster status.

Shah Rukh’s powerful girl gang in his core team in the film features six girls that include Sanya Malhotra, Priya Mani Raj, Girja Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi.

The film Jawan also features Deepika Padukone in a cameo appearance in this Shah Rukh Khan film, which is both directed and written by Atlee. The film hit the silver screen on 7 September, this year and has been receiving immense love, applause, and gratefulness from fans, audience as well as celebrities. The audience is also rushing back to the theatres to experience the film’s magic again on-screen.

