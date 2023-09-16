Jawan event: Shah Rukh Khan CONFIRMS Dunki’s Christmas 2023 release, says 'National integration rakhta hu’

We would be stating the obvious by saying that Shah Rukh Khan is one of the most beloved and successful actors in Indian cinema. He has starred in a wide range of films, from romantic comedies to dramas to action thrillers. His latest film, Jawan, was a critical and commercial success, and it cemented his status as one of the biggest stars of Bollywood. At the post-release event for Jawan, Khan gave an update on his upcoming film Dunki. To know what the update was, keep on reading.

Shah Rukh Khan confirms release date of his upcoming movie Dunki

At the star studded event, Shah Rukh Khan confirmed the release date of Rajkumar Hirani directorial Dunki and said that the movie is slated to release on December 22nd this year. Seems like movie lovers are going to have a blast this Christmans. “We started on 26 January, Republic Day; it’s a good, auspicious day. Then on Janmashtami, Lord Krishna’s birthday, we released this film. And now, on Christmas, we will bring Dunki. National integration rakhta hoon. Waise bhi jab meri film release hoti hai to Eid hoti hi hai (Whenever my film releases, it can be considered as Eid)," said SRK at the post release event.

Baadshaah of Bollywood talks about “big journey film” Dunki

Earlier, in an old interview with Deadline during the Red Sea Festival, Shah Rukh delved into the story of the movie and said “it is a story of people who want to come back home when you finally get the calling”. “It is a big journey film, it goes through different areas around the world and finally comes back home, to India,” said the superstar.

Shah Rukh Khan on the work front

Notably, Shah Rukh Khan is soaking up all the love and praises pouring in from all quarters for his dual-roles in Jawan. He is now gearing up for his next release Dunki which will also star actress Taapsee Pannu.