Jawan event: Shah Rukh Khan lays down on floor to pose with Atlee, Deepika Padukone, and team - PICS

On Friday, September 16, the team of Jawan hosted a post-release press conference, and it was attended by the film's lead stars including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and others. At the same time, the film's director Atlee was also present along with Jawan's music composer Anirudh Ravichander. While many photos and videos from the event are going viral, one of the most loved photos was when King Khan laid on the floor to pose with his team.

Shah Rukh Khan lays down on the floor to pose with Jawan team

At the recent press conference hosted by the team Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan was seen winning over the internet yet again, with his humility. Well, during the event, SRK noticed that the director of the film, Atlee and some others were sitting down for the group photo, so Badshah of Bollywood decided to do something different. He laid down on the floor instead, striking a very cool pose. At first, people were surprised, but then they noticed his gesture, cheering and clapping for his humble act. Have a look at the photos:

When Shah Rukh Khan romanced with Vijay Sethupathi

Another interesting anecdote from the event was when Shah Rukh Khan romanced with his co-actor Vijay Sethupathi. This happened when the latter praised SRK and to this, King Khan replied, "I love you more, sir. I think, after the press conference, I can propose to you and we can be married, sir." Funnily, Sethupathi smiled and said that there's "nothing wrong" in it.

About Jawan

With Jawan, Atlee made his directorial debut in Bollywood and clocked new records at the box office. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen in a dual role. Apart from him, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Lehar Khan, Ridhi Dogra, and others were seen in key roles. At the same time, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt also made special appearances in the film. The film was produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation.

