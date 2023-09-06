Jawan Fever: Shah Rukh Khan fans line up outside theatre at 2 AM to buy tickets; VIDEO goes viral

With every passing day, Jawan fever is taking over the country by storm. Shah Rukh Khan has been pro-actively promoting his upcoming action-thriller film. The actor was also spotted visiting places of worship to seek blessings ahead of the release of his most anticipated movie. Meanwhile, his fans are also not disappointing him. It’s speculated that before the advance booking closes, around 5 lakh tickets would have already been sold for the movie in the country.

Shah Rukh Khan fans line up outside theatre at 2 AM to buy tickets

No matter what time of the day it is, Shah Rukh Khan fans will be up before the morning sun to watch the megastar spread his magic on the big screen. With a promising trailer and star cast, no one wants to miss watching the Atlee Kumar directorial movie on the first day. Hence, a crowd of people were seen lining up outside a theatre in Maharashtra to buy tickets for Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan’s fan club Just A Fan, recently posted a video on X that showed SRK fans standing in a long queue at 2 a.m., eagerly waiting for the booking counter to open so that they can book a seat for themselves. According to the fan page, the video is from Malegaon in Maharashtra.

Take a look at the video:

Multiple early morning shows booked for Jawan across Indian cities

Earlier, many cities like Mumbai, Motihari in Bihar, and Kolkata in West Bengal organized the film's screening as early as 5 a.m. in the morning to cater to the increasing demand for cinephiles. Now, Raiganj, a city in West Bengal, has surpassed all the other cities and got a show at 2.15 a.m. Such an overwhelming response to the Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara film reflects how much the star is loved in the country.

Shah Rukh Khan to play a hero in Jawan?

In the film, the Zero actor will be seen in multiple avatars. It’s still unclear if SRK will be playing the role of a hero or a villain in the movie. However, the actor did spilled the beans about his character and said that it’s a common man, doing uncommon things for the common good of everybody.

