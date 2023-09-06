Jawan fever takes over Mumbai streets as Shah Rukh Khan fans groove to Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya outside Mannat

As Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer action-thriller movie is inching towards its release date, the country is getting taken over by the Jawan fever. Several cities like Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bihar have started locking early morning shows to meet the alarming demand. Lakhs of cinephiles have already pre-booked their tickets to watch the movie on the very first day of it hitting theatres.

Shah Rukh Khan fans groove to Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya outside Mannat

Every Bollywood celebrity has a dedicated fan following, but nothing beats the craziness and the enthusiasm of an SRK fan. Be it watching the star on the big screen, getting to see him outside his house Mannat in Mumbai, or interacting with the Om Shanti Om actor on social media, you will also see SRK’s fans gathering in large numbers to support the megastar. While Shah Rukh Khan himself is waiting for Jawan’s release with bated breath, his fans keep coming up with creative ways to hype up the celeb.

Only recently, a group of SRK fans was spotted grooving to the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya from Jawan outside Mannat. The sheer excitement and joy among them can be seen in the well-choreographed dance performance that got everyone’s attention. In the video, we can see the huge group, dressed up in all-black attires impressing the passersby with their dance moves on Jawan’s song. After the video was posted online, people couldn’t help but laud the commitment of SRK's fans towards him.

More about Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar, the movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, and many other celebs with Deepika Padukone making cameo appearances. At the rate at which pre-booking is being done, the movie is on its way to having the highest advance bookings in India. It’s being speculated that by the end of tomorrow, around 5 lakh tickets will be already sold for the opening day of Jawan, i.e., September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front

It’s been a hectic week for King Khan as he is promoting the most-anticipated movie of the year. However, that hasn’t stopped the hardworking actor from working on his next projects. We will next see him in Dunki next.

