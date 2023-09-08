Jawan fever takes over Srinagar; Shah Rukh Khan starrer opens to a packed audience in valley's only theatre

It has been a hectic week for the entire team of Jawan. But looking at the positive response, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has been getting from across the country, they must be happy and relaxed now. Since morning, SRK’s fans have been flooding X with their reviews of the action-thriller directed by Atlee Kumar, with more than five lakh tickets pre-booked for the first day. It’s not just in cities like Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Kolkata that the Jawan mania has taken over by storm. Jammu and Kashmir’s summer capital Srinagar has also been gripped by the film’s fever.

Srinagar’s solo multiplex goes houseful on day 1 of Jawan's release

Cinephiles in every nook and corner of the country are currently enjoying Shah Rukh Khan doing action sequences in the mass entertainer and the Kashmir valley is no exception. According to ANI, fans of King Khan arrived at Srinagar’s only multiplex to watch the SRK-Nayanthara action-thriller. The theatre is currently running houseful and is expected to remain the same for the next couple of days.

A report by The Indian Express suggested that Inox multiplex located in the Shivpora area was crowded with excited SRK fans who came to the theatre to watch the first show on day 1. The owner of the multiplex, Vijay Dhar informed reporters that moviegoers are always excited for Shah Rukh Khan movies.

“The initial response (for 'Jawan') has been very good. It is houseful for the four days (till Sunday). Then it depends upon the movie and how much the people like it. The response from the youth has been very good,” Dhar said. The multiplex is currently running six shows every day with the exception of five on Friday. It’s also booked to full strength till Sunday.

Fan’s reaction to Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

Earlier this morning, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans were seen eagerly waiting outside Mumbai’s iconic theatre, Gaiety Galaxy Theatre, to watch him as early as 6 a.m. It’s also the first time that any Hindi movie had a 6 a.m. show in the theatre. In Chennai, fans celebrated Jawan's release by offering milk to SRK’s giant poster.

ALSO READ: Jawan Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone arrive for screening