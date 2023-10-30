‘Jawan Girls assemble’: Sanya Malhotra and other members of female squad of Shah Rukh Khan starrer reunite-PICS

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Jawan smashed a number of box-office records, and emerged as the biggest-grossing film in Hindi Cinema, surpassing the collections of Bahubali 2, Pathaan, and even Gadar 2! Jawan also featured a strong female cast including Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and others. Now, the girl squad of Shah Rukh Khan starrer reunited recently, and the pictures have surfaced on social media.

Jawan girls Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, and others reunite for a fun evening

Recently, the girl squad of Jawan including Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Girija Oak Godbole got together for a fun evening and shared some pictures from their reunion. Ashlesha Thakur, who played the role of Kalee’s daughter Alia in the film, was also present. Priyamani, who was also part of the female squad, was missing from the pictures.

Aaliyah Qureishi shared pictures from their reunion on her Instagram stories. She posted their group pictures that show Sanya, Aaliyah, Sanjeeta, Lehar, Ashlesha, and Girija posing together at a restaurant. "#JawanGirls assemble," she wrote, further adding, "Missed you Priyamani but you're always in our hearts, sweet Laxmi).” Sharing another group picture, she wrote, “It’s always a good time.”

Meanwhile, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya shared a video of them dancing to Saweetie and Doja Cat’s song Best Friend. Sanya Malhotra and Sanjeeta are seen grooving at first, and they’re later joined by the others. “Thiss!!! Y’all ain’t ready #MainCharacterEnergy,” wrote Sanjeeta. Clearly, the girls had a blast, and these pictures are proof!

Sanya Malhotra on working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

Meanwhile, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sanya Malhotra talked about working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. She said that it was like a dream come true, and added, “Somebody asked me at the music launch in Chennai, ‘How was it? How do you describe this feeling of being a part of Jawan?’ and I could only think of his dialogue which is ‘Kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh poori kainaat usse milane mein lag jaati hai (When you wholeheartedly desire something, the entire universe conspires to make it happen).”

