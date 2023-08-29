Jawan: Grand trailer launch, Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya song and more; Shah Rukh Khan gears up for big surprises

Shah Rukh Khan made a smashing comeback this year with Pathaan. He had been absent from the big screen since 2018. Upon release, Pathaan turned out to be a massive commercial success. It remains the highest-grossing Bollywood movie of the year 2023. Now, SRK is gearing up for another action thriller, Jawan. As its release date nears, the makers plan to give many surprises to fans throughout this week.

Team Jawan to have several launches this week

We have exclusively learned that the team of Jawan has mapped out a plan to surprise the audiences this week with many releases and updates. On Tuesday, the song Not Ramaiya Vastavaiya will drop. This will be followed by the audio launch of Jawan on Wednesday. On Thursday, the trailer will be launched, followed by the trailer showcase on Dubai's Burj Khalifa on August 31 at 9 p.m. After that, the advance booking of the movie will begin on either Thursday or Friday. A special event for Jawan will take place in Dubai later on. Overall, it is going to be a jam-packed week and a great time for all the fans eagerly waiting for Jawan.

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by the popular Tamil director Atlee Kumar and marks his Bollywood debut. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra. Deepika Padukone will also have a special appearance. Jawan is slated to hit the big screen on September 7, this year.

So far, the makers have released its official prevue, two songs, and several interesting character posters. All this has helped in generating excitement among the fans. Jawan will be SRK's second action movie in a short span of time. Fans are particularly excited about his villain character and the bald look. After this, SRK will be seen in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu and is about the issue of illegal immigration. Dunki will be released theatrically during the Christmas week of December.

