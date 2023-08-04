Jawan: Grandson-grandma duo dances to Shah Rukh Khan’s song Zinda Banda; Director Atlee is all hearts

With each passing day, the craze for Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Jawan is reaching new heights. In fact, after the release of the Zinda Banda song from the film, many people were seen recreating the dance moves on social media. Among them is a duo of grandson and grandmother, who were seen grooving on the beats of the song.

Grandson-Grandma broke the internet with their moves on Zinda Banda song

In a recent viral video on Twitter, a grandson was seen dancing with his grandmother on the song Zinda Banda from the upcoming film Jawan. Since the video has gone viral and is receiving a lot of love from netizens, director Atlee has now watched the clip and has reacted to the same. The filmmaker appreciated the video and retweeted it by adding many red hearts to it. Have a look:

The viral song has been written and composed by Anirudh Ravichander and stars the King of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, dancing along with many women including Badhai Ho actress Sanya Malhotra and Telugu actress Priyamani in the background.

Shah Rukh Khan shared the song on Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan took to Instagram to share the ZInda Banda song. The Pathaan actor wrote in the caption, “When principles are at stake, one must fight, This battle is what makes you alive! I thank Wasim Barelvi sahab with all my heart for letting us use this beautiful couplet with a minor change. The song is written by Irshad Kamil Sir, and the music is by my dear friend Anirudh. Presenting, Zinda Banda!” Have a look:

In fact, last week it was reported that the Badshah of Bollywood and the team at Red Chillies are not leaving a single stone unturned to make the song as huge as possible. An insider also stated that the song was shot for over five days in a grand scale in the city of Chennai. Furthermore, around 1000 dancers were called from cities across India including Hyderabad, Madurai, Mumbai, and Bangalore.

While talking about Jawan, alongside Shah Rukh Khan, the film will also feature Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Ridhi Dogra in key roles. Also, Deepika Padukone will make a special appearance in one of the scenes. The most-awaited film is set to release on September 7.