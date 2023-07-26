Jawan: Has Shah Rukh Khan's song Zinda Banda been made on a whopping budget of Rs 15 crore? Here's what we know

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up to own the silver screen with his most-awaited movie of the year, Jawan. After setting the internet on fire with its high-octane prevue, King Khan is now planning to blow minds of millions of his fans with the first song from Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee Kumar to release Jawan’s first this week!

While fans were eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh and the makers to drop the official trailer of Jawan, according to several media reports that are floating around, the makers have decided to surprise SRKians (Shah Rukh Khan fans) and the audiences with Jawan’s first-ever track instead, which is believed to be titled as Zinda Banda!

Though we are still uncertain about the details of trailer release, as per a report by Mid-Day, the dynamic actor-director duo, superstar Shah Rukh Khan and ace director Atlee Kumar, will launch the first song of Jawan, Zinda Banda, this week.

Jawan’s first song, Zinda Banda is made on a Rs.15 crore budget!

As per a source close to the movie, the track is touted as a massive, energetic, peppy dance number and Atlee and music composer Anirudh have tried to make the song grand to match up to SRK’s magnificent persona.

Speaking about the song, the informed Mid-Day, “Atlee wanted a song mounted on a grand scale that does justice to the leading man’s aura and endless energy. He roped in music director Anirudh to compose and render a foot-tapping number. Anirudh and choreographer Shobi then imagined Zinda banda, which was shot over five days in Chennai, with over 1,000 dancers flown in from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Madurai and Mumbai. It is produced on a whopping budget of over Rs 15 crore.”

Interestingly, the makers and Shah Rukh Khan will also kick-start the promotions for Jawan right after the song launch.

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan marks the first collaboration between Atlee and SRK and also stars Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Jawan is slated to release on September 7, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.