Jawan: Has Vijay Sethupathi shot for a special promo for Shah Rukh Khan starrer? Here’s what we know

The highly anticipated film Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Riddhi Dogra, is scheduled to hit the screens on September 7th, 2023. The first look of the film and two songs Zinda Banda and Chaleya from the music album have already been released and are getting immense love from the viewers. Vijay Sethupathi is undeniably one of the busiest actors in the Indian film industry. Currently, he is getting ready for his much-awaited Bollywood debut in the upcoming film Jawan directed by Atlee. Ahead of the film’s release, the makers are set to release a special promo starring him to generate buzz.

Vijay Sethupati shoots for a special promo for Jawan

According to a report from India Today, Vijay Sethupati has shot a promo for Jawan in Mumbai. Whether it was a solo promo or involved the entire cast and crew of the film, still remains uncertain. The makers intend to unveil the promo featuring Sethupathi and the cast in advance of the film’s release. The source revealed the portal, “Sethupathi had been shooting for Vetri Maaran's Viduthalai 2. He also has a web series with Kaaka Muttai Manikandan, which is currently progressing at a brisk pace. Amidst this, he shot for a promo for 'Jawan' in Mumbai.”

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara set the internet on fire with their romance in the Chaleya track from Jawan



The second song from the film Chaleya starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara was released on the morning of 14th August 2023. The Tamil and Telugu versions of the song as Hayyoda and Chalona have also been released respectively. In the Hindi version, Arijit Singh and Shilpa Rao have lent their voices. The song composition is done by Anirudh Ravichander, and the lyrics are written by Kumaar. The lead pair, Shah Rukh and Nayanthara are showcased in a modern avatar, gracefully dancing to the romantic tune that is choreographed by Farah Khan. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Work Front

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Taapsee Pannu which is slated to release this year and Tiger Vs Pathaan with Salman Khan in 2024 in the pipeline.

Vijay Sethupathi on the other hand is currently gearing up for his Bollywood debut in Jawan and he also has Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif in his kitty.

ALSO READ: Jawan song Chaleya OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara make for perfect new reel jodi in this oh-so-romantic track