Jawan: How much did Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Priyamani charge to be part of Atlee's movie?

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan was finally released on September 7, 2023. The film has been receiving a lot of praise, love, and appreciation from fans as well as critics. The audience made the theaters a stadium as they loudly cheered for the film and celebrated the new avatar of SRK in a most thrilling way. Fans from every part of the country organized special projects to enjoy the Jawan release that they had been waiting for months. Amidst the release craze and hype, some reports shared the details of how much Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyamani charged to be a part of South director Atlee's directorial.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Priyamani charged THIS much to be a part of Jawan according to reports

Jawan has been considered one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Fans are overwhelmed to finally experience the magic of Shah Rukh on the big screens after the massive success of Pathaan.

Shah Rukh Khan played a dual role in the film while sporting seven different looks. As per Lifestyle Asia, the actor has charged a whopping Rs 100 crore for Jawan and also will receive 60 percent of the total earnings from the film. On the other hand, Priyamani has reportedly charged Rs 2 crore.

Deepika Padukone who made a special appearance in Jawan reportedly charges Rs 15-30 crore for her films but her exact fee for ‘Jawan’ has not been unveiled yet.

On September 7, the special screening of Jawan was held in Mumbai. Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, Anil Kapoor, and others were seen arriving at the venue to attend the special screening.

About Jawan

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation. The film is directed by the celebrated South director Atlee and is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. Jawan was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Deepika Padukone earned praise for her special appearance in the film.

Apart from Shah Rukh and Nayanthara, the film also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: The aforementioned salaries of the actors were reported by Lifestyle Asia, MensXP, and India Today.

