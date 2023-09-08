Jawan: How Shah Rukh Khan nailed epic double role in the actioner? Body double Prashant shares intriguing BTS

Shah Rukh Khan is now back with a bang on big screens with his latest outing Jawan, which had an earth-shattering opening at the box office. The project, which marked the Bollywood debut of Tamil filmmaker Atlee, has shattered all previous opening day collection records in history. For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in a double role after a very long gap in Jawan, which is now set to emerge as one of the all-time biggest hits in his career.

In a recent chat with Aajtak.in, Prashant Walde, who has been working as Shah Rukh Khan's body double for the last 17 years, spilled beans on how they shot the much-loved multiple avatars of the superstar for Atlee's film. He also shared an intriguing BTS video from the sets of Jawan, on his official Instagram handle.

Prashant Walde about Shah Rukh Khan's double role in Jawan

The body double revealed some interesting anecdotes about shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's double role in the film as Vikram Rathore and his son Azad Rathore, in the mass actioner. "There is a scene in the film where Shah Rukh is hugging his look-alike father. A very interesting incident happened here during the shoot. When he was in a young getup, I was in the form of old Shah Rukh. Whereas, when he became old, I had to take the getup of young," recalled Prashant Walde in his interview with Aajtak.in.

"Only his close-up shot can be done with the camera. Shah Rukh Khan’s looks in this film were quite different, due to which we had to prepare daily. Only two looks were shot in a day," added the body double.

Have a look at Prashant Walde's BTS video from the sets of Jawan, below:

About Jawan

The Atlee directorial revolves around Vikram Rathore, a former Indian army commando, and his son Azad Rathore, a vigilante. Nayanthara, the lady superstar of South cinema made her Bollywood debut with Jawan, playing the female lead opposite SRK. She appears in the role of Narmada Rai, a badass cop. Deepika Padukone has made a cameo appearance as Aishwarya Rathore, the wife of Vikram and mother of Azad.

Vijay Sethupathi played the lead antagonist, Kaalie Gaikwad in the film, which features a stellar star cast including Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Yogi Babu, Sunil Grover, Riddhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Eijaz Khan, and others in the supporting roles. Senior Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt and director Atlee himself made cameo appearances in Jawan, which is bankrolled by Red Chillies Entertainment.

