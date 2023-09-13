‘Jawan is indeed…’: Shah Rukh Khan reacts to fan’s daughter's painting symbolizing girl power

Shah Rukh Khan's recent film Jawan has been receiving widespread appreciation from audiences for various reasons, including the lead actor's performance, thrilling action sequences, music, and more. Notably, the film also shines in its portrayal of women and their empowerment. In addition to Nayanthara, who portrays a formidable cop, SRK's girl gang in the film garnered significant attention. Their storylines play a crucial role in the film, addressing important social issues.

A fan went a step further to express their appreciation by sharing a heartfelt painting created by their daughter, using pink to symbolize girl power in the movie. In what has become his nightly ritual to express gratitude and acknowledge the love of his fans, Shah Rukh responded with agreement and appreciation for the painting.

A few days ago, a touching moment unfolded on X (formerly Twitter) when a fan shared a picture of their daughter's painting. The painting featured the name of SRK's character in the film, 'Vikram Rathore,' elegantly done in pink. The fan's tweet read, “After coming from our second Jawan show, my 11 year old daughter went straight to her room and started painting. After couple of hours, she came up with this. She says she loved Vikram Rathore. What about pink? She says Jawan is about girl power. anything to say senior @iamsrk.”

Today, on September 13, Shah Rukh Khan responded with heartwarming appreciation, saying, “She has got it right… #Jawan is indeed about girl power. Vikram Rathore agrees too. Our daughters are our future… give my love to her with a big hug!!!” Have a look:

More about Shah Rukh Khan’s girl gang in Jawan

In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan led a group of six girls, brought to life by talented actresses including Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Priyamani, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi. Each of these characters had her unique motivation for taking a stand and seeking vengeance.

Directed by Atlee and featuring impactful dialogues by Sumit Arora, the emotional stories of these characters resonated deeply with the audience. The film's music, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, further heightened the impact of their scenes.

