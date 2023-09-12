Jawan: Is Sanya Malhotra's plot in Shah Rukh Khan starrer inspired by Gorakhpur hospital tragedy? Read details

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's formidable girl gang plays an essential role in the narrative. The characters, portrayed by actresses Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureishi, have their own storylines that highlight social issues and provide a compelling reason to seek revenge. Among these performances, Sanya Malhotra's has particularly captivated audiences.

Interestingly, it appears that Sanya's storyline in the film may have drawn inspiration from the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy that occurred in 2017. Dr. Kafeel Khan, who was associated with the events of that tragedy, has shared his thoughts following the release of the movie.

Is Sanya Malhotra’s story in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan inspired by the Gorakhpur hospital tragedy?

In Jawan, Sanya Malhotra portrays the character of Dr. Eeram, who works at a government hospital facing a lack of facilities. When a large number of children are admitted with a disease, she struggles to secure oxygen cylinders for their treatment, leading to tragic outcomes. She is wrongly blamed for negligence and is unfairly imprisoned. This plotline for a section of the audience seems to bear a resemblance to the real-life tragedy that occurred in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, in 2017.

Dr. Kafeel Khan, who was associated with the actual events of the Gorakhpur tragedy, took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the same. He wrote in Hindi, “I haven't seen Jawan but people have been messaging me saying they missed you. There is a lot of difference between the film world and real life. In Jawan, the culprits including the health minister and others get punished. But here I and those 81 families are still wandering for justice. Thank you @iamsrk sir and @Atlee_dir sir for raising the social issue.” He also shared a video in which he addressed the similarities between the film's story and his own experiences, although he clarified that he had not watched the film and couldn't comment on those claims directly. Have a look:

