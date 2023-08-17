Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara starrer the most expensive film? Here's what we know

The highly anticipated film Jawan, directed by Atlee, which stars Shah Rukh Khan alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Riddhi Dogra, is scheduled for release on September 7, 2023. The first look of the movie and two songs, Zinda Banda and Chaleya, from the soundtrack, have already been revealed, garnering an overwhelmingly positive response from the viewers. Now, a new report has surfaced suggesting the SRK starrer is the actor’s most expensive film.

Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film

According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan’s most expensive film that is made on a budget of Rs 300 crores. A source told the portal, Jawan is Shah Rukh Khan's most expensive film till date made on a budget of Rs. 300 crores. King Khan is known to be a gracious producer who loves to spend big to give his audience the best experience on the big screen.”

The source in thee report further mentioned, Atlee is also a director who is a big believer in the theatrical medium and the duo have come together to create one of the biggest action thrillers of all time”.

When Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara expressed interest in working with each other

In an old video from the Vijay Awards, which is currently doing rounds in the social media, the host is seen informing the Pathaan actor how Nayanthara is a huge fan of his. Upon hearing this, King Khan’s had a sweet response. During this exchange, the individual who can be spotted laughing in the audience is none other than Atlee, the director of Jawan who is making his Bollywood debut. Nayanthara was also seen gushing after SRK’s sweet reaction. WATCH THE VIDEOS HERE:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in the film Pathaan, alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The movie was a huge success in terms of box office collections. Apart from Jawan, SRK additionally is also set to feature in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, alongside Taapsee Pannu, which is expected to hit screens this year. Furthermore, there's a reunion in the works with Salman Khan for the highly anticipated film Tiger Vs Pathaan, slated to release in 2024.

