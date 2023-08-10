Jawan: Is Shah Rukh Khan starrer next song titled Chaleya? Actor hints as he reacts to fan's question

Shah Rukh Khan will soon rule the silver screens like a king with his much-awaited and highly anticipated next, Jawan. Directed by the popular Kollywood director, Atlee Kumar, Jawan marks King Khan’s second biggest outing of the year after his blockbuster comeback film, Pathaan. After kicking up the storm on social media with the high-octane prevue of Jawan, the makers and their leading man, SRK, treated fans with the first-ever track from the film, titled Zinda Banda.

While Zinda Banda is topping the charts and spreading cheers among SRKians across the globe and there’s no official update from the makers or by SRK about the second song yet, today during the #AskSRK session, King Khan hinted that one of the songs from Jawan is titled as Chaleya. Here’s what the superstar said!

On Tuesday, the Pathaan star took to Twitter and hosted the ‘#AskSRK’ session and engaged in a fun QnA session with his millions of fans and netizens. “So many things to feel happy about today….feel I should spread some part of it to you all. Let’s do #AskSRK for a few minutes. Ready ahhh!! #Jawan,” tweeted King Khan as he invited his fans and netizens for a candid and super fun Q n A session.

The actor was snowballed with many questions. While most questions were funny and Shah Rukh Khan being Shah Rukh Khan, he answered them all in the most hilarious ways. Among all the silly questions, one question that grabbed our attention the most was about Shah Rukh’s favorite song from his upcoming movie, Jawan.

Joining the #AskSRK bandwagon, a fan tweeted, “Which is your favorite song from the movie? Personal favorite, no bias #AskSRK”

Responding to the fan’s question, the superstar replied, “My favourite song is Chaleya from the film. Romantic and sweet and gentle….just like me. @anirudhofficial has excelled. #Jawan.” Well, if that’s not a hint then we don’t know what else it that! All we are speculating is that the second song or one of the upcoming songs from Atlee’s directorial is titled Chaleya. In his reply himself, the Swades actor informed that the song is a romantic track and is being composed by the music maestro, Anirudh Ravichander.

About Zinda Banda

Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Jawan’s first-ever track, Zinda Banda is an enthusiastic, energetic, and peppy dance number which has been released in three different languages, namely Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Shot on a massive scale with over 1000 background dancers, Shah Rukh is a visual treat as he shows off his perfect dance moves in Zinda Banda.

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee Kumar and headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan is an upcoming action-thriller that will reportedly see the superstar essaying double roles. Besides SRK, the movie also stars superstars of Tamil cinema, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. It also features Deepika Padukone in a special cameo appearance. Jawan is all set to hit theatres next month, on September 7.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan's hilarious reply to fan asking 'why did you go bald in Jawan' is winning hearts