Jawan: Kailash Kher gets teary-eyed after watching the film with his son, Shah Rukh Khan REACTS

Shah Rukh Khan is currently basking in the massive success of his recently released film Jawan. The action thriller is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). Recently, singer Kailash Kher also saw the film.

Kailash Kher praises SRK's Jawan

Today, popular playback singer Kailash Kher took to Twitter to share his experience of watching Jawan with his son Kabir. He shared a picture of the two from the theatre and wrote, "यात्राओं और कॉन्सर्ट्स के बीच थोड़ा समय निकाला कबीर के साथ फ़िल्म देखने का, बड़ी तारीफ़ सुनी थी अपने गाने की, परन्तु @iamsrk भाई ने बहुत भावुक दृश्य पर हमारा गाना रखा. आँखें भीग गई, #Jawan @Atlee_dir @anirudhofficial @_PVRCinemas (taking some time off amid all the traveling and concerts, I went to watch the film with Kabir. I had heard good things about my song in it, but brother SRK had put my song during a very emotional scene. Got teary-eyed.)"

Responding to the tweet, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "Thank u Kailash Ji…. Your voice is magical. Love and hugs to both of u!!"

Shah Rukh Khan announces charity shows of Jawan

Yesterday, during his Ask SRK session on Twitter, a user asked him if he would do charity now that Jawan has turned out to be a major success. In response, King Khan announced charity shows of Jawan through his NGO Meer Foundation. He tweeted: " "Yeah the whole family has been saying it. Will start with all our partners that Meer Foundation works with to show everyone the film. Being an entertainer if I can make all of them smile it will be most satisfying. Telling @RedChilliesEnt just now. Tks for the idea. #Jawan"

About Jawan

Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of popular Tamil director Atlee. The film is produced by Gauri Khan under the Red Chillies banner and it was released on September 7 in Hindi and dubbed Tamil and Telugu languages. Upon release, it received the biggest opening for any Bollywood film in history. After this, SRK will appear in Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama Dunki.

