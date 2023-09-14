Jawan: Karan Johar ‘bows down in admiration’ for Shah Rukh Khan; lauds Deepika Padukone: ‘She owned it…’

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan has enamored everyone all while minting the moolah at the box office. The film, directed by Atlee, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Sunil Grover, among others. Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in the film. Jawan is receiving great reviews, and a number of Bollywood celebs also took to their social media to share how much they loved the film. Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Soha Ali Khan, and Sonakshi Sinha, among others, praised Jawan. Karan Johar has also shared a detailed review of the film, and he is mighty impressed with everyone in the team.

Karan Johar reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

On Thursday morning, Karan Johar took to his Instagram account to share a poster of Jawan, along with a detailed review of the film in the caption. He first applauded director Atlee, and wrote, "OMFG!!!!! I am late to this party!!!! But what a party this is!!!! @atlee47 hits it out of the stadium… it’s the kind of adrenalin rush film with big emotion that Indian cinema embodies and this film perfects!!!! Was blown away by the cinematic audacity of each frame!!!!"

Karan then complimented the entire cast of Jawan, including Deepika. "How good was everyone !!! The entire ensemble! The gorgeous and fabulous @nayanthara @actorvijaysethupathi is so brilliant! Was mesmerised by @deepikapadukone she bought so much gravitas to her part and owned it like a bonafide veteran!!!! DP (heart emojis)" wrote KJo.

Karan Johar heaps praise on 'Bhai' Shah Rukh Khan for his performance in Jawan

Karan Johar couldn't stop gushing over Shah Rukh Khan and his performance in Jawan. He wrote, "and what do I say about Bhai @iamsrk … he is not just an irreplaceable force of nature but represents mega stardom in a way that only he can!!!!! He’s the emperor and we bow down in admiration … if you haven’t seen #jawan then you don’t know what you’re missing out on!!!! @redchilliesent @_gauravverma @poojadadlani02 my favourite producer @gaurikhan …. Congratulations !!! Juggernaut Alert!" Clearly, Karan Johar absolutely loved Jawan,

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

