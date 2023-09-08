Jawan: Kiara Advani reviews Shah Rukh Khan starrer after watching the movie with Sidharth Malhotra

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi hit the big screens yesterday, and fans flocked to the theatres for early morning shows. The film has had a stellar opening at the box office, and as per early estimates, the film collected around Rs 63 - 65 crores in India on its first day for the Hindi version. Last night, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were spotted by the paparazzi as they exited the theater post watching Jawan. Now, Kiara has shared her review of the film after watching it.

Kiara Advani gushes over Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan

On Friday morning, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share what she felt about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's film Jawan. Sharing a poster featuring SRK, Kiara dropped a number of fire emojis on her Instagram story. Clearly, the actress absolutely loved the film, and couldn't stop gushing over it. Check it out below!

In a video shared by the paparazzi, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were seen exiting a movie theater last night, after watching Jawan. Kiara's parents were also spotted with them. The actress wore a long pink jacket over a white top and matching pants, while Sidharth also opted for a casual comfy look, and was seen in an olive green hoodie with black pants. They were seen waiting for the elevator, before they got in and left. In case you missed it, check out the video below!

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also showed his support for Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. He took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of King Khan in a rugged avatar. He wrote, "EMPEROR!!!!!!!" in the caption.

About Jawan

Apart from SRK, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and others. Helmed by Atlee, the film is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

ALSO READ: Jawan Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer