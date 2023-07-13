Jawan: Kiara Advani to have a cameo in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer?

After the success of Pathaan, Shah Ruh Khan is gearing up for the release of his next film, Jawan. This film marks his first collaboration with director Atlee. The Jawan prevue released a few days ago and further piqued the interest surrounding the film. Jawan’s ensemble cast packs a strong punch with female protagonists like Nayanthara, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and a cameo by Deepika Padukone. A recent round of claims cites that a prominent Bollywood actress has a cameo in Jawan. And it is reportedly Kiara Advani who has been roped in to make a cameo appearance in the film. She recently shot with Shah Rukh for her part.

Kiara Advani to have a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan?

A report by Box Office Worldwide claims that Kiara Advani will be seen in a song in Jawan. The report further states that the shoot of the song began yesterday at Yash Raj Films’ Studios, and Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and a few supporting actors were present. The shoot of the song has been planned for the next four days, and reportedly Shah Rukh was also joined by Kiara Advani at the YRF Studios for the song shoot of Jawan. This song is said to be an important part of the film, and will have a talented mix of international and Indian dancers, who have joined the shoot.

Jawan prevue was unveiled on July 10. Salman Khan also shared Jawan prevue on his social media, and wrote, "Pathan jawan ban gaya, outstanding trailer, absolutely loved it. Now this is the kind of a movie we should see in theatres only. I toh for sure seeing it 1st day ko hi. Mazaa ahh gaya wahhhhh.. @iamsrk."

In response, Shah Rukh Khan thanked him, and revealed that he showed the prevue of Jawan to Salman first. “Pehle Bhai, issi liye aapko hi dikhaya tha!! Thanks for your wishes and booking the first ticket already. Love you,’ tweeted SRK.

Apart from Shah Rukh, Jawan also features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani and Sunil Grover in key roles. The film is slated to release on September 7 on the big screens.

ALSO READ: Jawan Prevue features ‘King Khan’ rap track by Raja Kumari; Latter thanks Shah Rukh Khan in her post