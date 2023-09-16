Jawan: Lehar Khan is elated as her mother meets Shah Rukh Khan; 'Biggest tick on my achievement list' - PIC

Recently, the team of Jawan hosted a post-release press conference in Mumbai and it was attended by the film's lead actors including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Sunil Grover, Deepika Padukone, and others. Even though Nayanthara couldn't make it, she made a special appearance via a video conference. Recently, after the event, Lehar Khan shared a beautiful post of Shah Rukh Khan with her mother on her social media handle.

Lehar Khan shares a beautiful post with Shah Rukh Khan

Lehar Khan, who was also seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, recently played an impactful role in Atlee's Jawan. In the film, she played the role of Kalki. Sharing her love and admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, she shared a post on her Instagram with the caption, "Being able to make my mother meet Shah Rukh sir one day, is like the biggest tick on my achievement list."

After Lehar shared the post, Sanya Malhotra, who also played a key role in the film, dropped red hearts in the comment section.

Fans react

Taking to the comment section, fans started reacting to the photo shared by Lehar Khan. While one of them wrote, "So wholesome," another one wrote, "You are so lucky. Mujhe bhi SRK sir se milna hai." Moreover, a third user wrote, "You guys deserve all the love and success, and a fourth user wrote, "Lucky people get this opportunity and I know that one day my luck will change and I too will meet."

About Jawan

With Jawan, Atlee made his directorial Bollywood debut. Featuring Shah Rukh Khan in a dual role, the film is based on how corruption is rectified in society. Apart from SRK, the film also featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Eijaz Khan, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, and others. At the same time, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt made special appearances in the movie.

