Jawan: Lehar Khan opens up about working with Shah Rukh Khan; says 'He was all out taking care of...'

Bollywood actress Lehar Khan, who earlier missed the golden opportunity of sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra, was recently seen in Jawan. In the film, Lehar plays Kalki, one of SRK's 'girls'. Moreover, in Atlee's directorial, Lehar played an impactful role as she became the face of atrocities that farmers and their families go through. In a recent interview, she chatted about being nervous and excited at the same time while working with SRK.

Lehar Khan talked about working in Jawan

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, Lehar Khan opened up about being a part of the film Jawan. She said, "I am so happy that people are not just talking about the dance, entertainment, and action but also agreeing to what we wanted to say through Jawan."

Moreover, the actress also added that she was very much aware of farmer’s issues and that would often make her feel aggravated and helpless. But after playing Kalki in Jawan, she said that it didn’t make her feel helpless. Lehar said that through her work, she was able to give the world the reality of what a farmer's family goes through. She said, "Honestly, it did take a toll on me to realize how a small amount of a few thousand pushes these farmers to take their lives. It brought anger which I utilised in my performance. I am so glad that people are now talking about it, and I hope that can help us bring some relief for them.”

Lehar on working with Shah Rukh Khan

During the conversation, Lehar described how it was to work with King Khan, and she also revealed that the actor looked after all the people during the Jawan shoot. She said, "At heart, he is such a beautiful person. Whenever he is talking, there’s so much humility. He is also so caring, and kind and assures that everyone around him is comfortable and happy. Jawan was a hectic film for him as he played a double role and had to wear prosthetics, yet amid all the messy, chaotic environment, he was all out taking care of his girls, as he calls the six of us. He also has the warmest hugs to give. I think one is a fan of him as an actor and when they meet him, they become a fan of him as a person.”

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan was released on September 7 and since then, the film has been making new records at the box office.

