Jawan: Madhuri Dixit can’t wait to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer; ‘Getting ready to be mesmerised…’

Shah Rukh Khan has once again proved why he is the king of Bollywood. After making a roaring comeback to the big screens with Pathaan, he was recently seen in Atlee's directorial Jawan. The film hit the theatres yesterday and has taken the box office by storm. Videos of the audience cheering over SRK's dialogues, and dancing to the film's songs in packed theatres while watching Jawan have gone viral on social media. Now, Madhuri Dixit has also expressed her excitement to watch Jawan, and to witness Shah Rukh's mesmerizing performance in the film.

Madhuri Dixit can't wait to watch Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan in theaters

Last night, Madhuri Dixit took to her Instagram story and shared the trailer of Jawan. She then expressed how excited she is to watch Jawan in theatres. Madhuri also heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan. She wrote, "Getting ready to be mesmerised by your amazing performance yet again @iamsrk Cant's wait to watch it in the theatre!" For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Madhuri Dixit have starred together in films such as Anjaam, Koyla, Dil To Pagal Hai, Devdas, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam, among others. Check out Madhuri's Instagram story below.

Meanwhile, yesterday, Karan Johar also showed his support for Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan. He shared a rugged still of SRK, in which the superstar was seen with an intense expression. Sharing the picture, Karan Johar captioned it as, "Emperor."

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. The ensemble cast also includes Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, and Yogi Babu, among others. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt have special appearances in the movie.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

