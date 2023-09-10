Jawan: Mahesh Bhatt is all praise for Shah Rukh Khan’s performance in actioner; ‘Stars don’t shine because…’

Shah Rukh Khan, the Bollywood superstar returned to the silver screen with Jawan, the recently released mass action thriller. The project, which is helmed by the celebrated Tamil filmmaker Atlee, is now on its way to emerge as one of the highest-grossing Indian films of recent times. Along with mass audiences across the globe, Jawan has also impressed the film industry members, who have been heaping praises on Atlee's film and Shah Rukh Khan's performance in it. Mahesh Bhatt, the senior filmmaker is the latest Bollywood member to join the list.

Mahesh Bhatt heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan

The senior filmmaker, who has earlier collaborated with King Khan for the popular films Duplicate and Chaahat, recently watched the superstar's latest outing Jawan. Mahesh Bhatt, who is totally impressed with SRK's performance in the mass actioner, and the socially-relevant theme of the Atlee directorial, opened up about his experience in an exclusive chat with Times of India.

"Stars don’t shine because they want to be seen. They shine because they are stars. A superstar is someone who uses their light to illuminate the world, leaving a trail of inspiration for others to follow. Shah Rukh Khan is a living embodiment of that," stated the filmmaker as he heaped praise on the Bollywood superstar, in his chat with TOI.

Jawan: Cast and Crew

The mass action film marked the Bollywood debut of Atlee, the renowned Tamil filmmaker. Along with the young director, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer also paved the way for the entry of South cinema's lady superstar Nayanthara and famous music composer Anirudh Ravichander, into the Hindi film industry. King Khan appeared in a double role as ex-commando Vikram Rathore and his son, vigilante Azad Rathore in the film, which features Nayanthara as Narmada Rai, a police officer.

Vijay Sethupathi appeared as lead antagonist Kaalie Gaekwad in the film, which features Deepika Padukone in a special appearance as Vikram's wife, Aishwarya Rathore. The project features a stellar star cast including Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, Mukesh Chhabra, Riddhi Dogra, Eijaz Khan, and many others in supporting roles.

