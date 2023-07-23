Jawan: Makers of Shah Rukh Khan starrer drop NEW mysterious pic; fans think it's Vijay Sethupathi

The excitement surrounding Atlee's Jawan is sky-high. After the record-smashing success of Pathaan, fans cannot wait to see what Shah Rukh Khan delivers in this most anticipated movie. The Jawan Prevue, released earlier this month, followed by posters featuring Shah Rukh Khan's bald look, and Nayanthara's character further fueled the anticipation. Now, the makers of this Atlee directorial are back with another poster. It was released a while ago and fans cannot keep calm.

Jawan's new poster

A few hours ago, the filmmakers surprised everyone by unveiling a captivating image that showcases a close-up of an intense eye, leaving fans speculating about the character. The intriguing poster of Jawan, which is making waves on social media, offers minimal details, keeping the suspense intact and focusing solely on an enigmatic eye. The mysterious poster has sparked a flurry of discussions among fans and film enthusiasts, with many taking to social media platforms to share who the character might be and their excitement. about the same. The poster was uploaded with the caption, "He’s watching you closely! Watch out for him. #Jawan"

Take a look at Jawan's latest poster here:

Reaction of netizens

It goes without saying, netizens went crazy seeing the poster. They bombarded the comment section with their guesses about the character, with the majority believing it's Vijay Sethupathi and the makers will drop the full poster soon. One user commented, "This single look is enough to rip apart Project K and salaar poaters" Another wrote, "One of the most wonderful and talented man ...The Villain of #Jawan is coming. It's Vijay Sethupathi." Others wrote that they cannot wait for the full poster.

The Jawan prevue released earlier offered viewers a glimpse of Vijay Sethupathi. Known for his stellar performances and versatility, Vijay Sethupathi's inclusion in Jawan added an extra layer of excitement to the already highly-anticipated project.

