Jawan: Mukesh Chhabra opens up on his experience shooting with Shah Rukh Khan: 'He gives you so much love...'

Following an explosive comeback with Pathaan earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan has now delivered yet another blockbuster with Jawan. The action thriller was released on September 7 and met with an overwhelmingly positive response. Its casting was courtesy of Mukesh Chhabra who took more than a year to complete the casting process. He also plays a small role in the film.

Mukesh Chhabra talks about working with Shah Rukh Khan

In an interview with The Indian Express, Chhabra revealed his experience of working with SRK in Jawan. He said, "When you meet him, he gives you so much love that you can never feel awkward. I have worked with every star, and every actor but Shah Rukh sir makes you feel so comfortable, in life and even on sets, so there is no ‘fear’. We both are also from Delhi, so there is also that connect." Chhabra further said that the superstar is very focused on the set.

He also stated that it was King Khan who suggested Atlee take him for a role. "I was meeting them almost every day for casting and Shah Rukh sir was like, ‘Let’s take him, he used to do dramas before.’ I was like, ‘Please don’t pull my leg!’ But they were very serious", Chhabra added. While he had done casting for SRK's films, this was the first time he was sharing a screen space with him in Jawan.

Mukesh Chhabra talks about the casting process

In the same interview, Chhabra also opened up about his casting process for Jawan. He stated that in the South, there is no casting director, so it was a surprise for Atlee. The entire process took more than a year because of the size of the cast. "In total, including small and big parts, it would be around 165 actors", he added.

Jawan is directed by Atlee and produced by Gauri Khan under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It has garnered the biggest opening collection for a Bollywood film in history.

