Jawan: Mukesh Chhabra reveals it took one year for casting of Shah Rukh Khan starrer; Here's why

One of the renowned casting directors in the industry, Mukesh Chhabra is known for introducing several new faces to the industry. He can be accredited for redefining the casting system in the film industry. From casting in numerous iconic films across different budgets, Chhabra has surely acted as a bridge between talents and their dreams. The man behind so many successful castings is certainly on the up and up after Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan. He brought talents like Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girika Oak Godbole, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi in the movie. In a recent interview, he revealed that it took one year for the casting and the reason behind it. Read on to know why.

Mukesh Chhabra on the casting process of Jawan

In a recent interview with The Times of India, Mukesh Chhabra revealed that the entire process of casting these faces took him more than a year.

“The entire process of casting was very interesting because when you do a big commercial film you have to keep a lot of things in mind, we had to mix the new faces with some little known faces so that the girl gang has power. That’s why we have cast Sanya Malhotra, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak Godbole, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi because their auditions were so good and their faces are different. Every girl needed to look different. That was the whole idea. That’s why the process of balancing the casting took one year”.

He further continued, “It is difficult to find new faces with so much going around but in spite of that our country has so much talent and you will find the talent who will be suitable for the part. But you need to have makers who support you and I am happy that I’m getting films where I can bring such talented actors.”

Special screening of Jawan at YRF Studios

It is worth-mentioning that before the official release of the flick, the makers of Jawan had organized a celebrity screening of the film on Wednesday, September 6 at Yash Raj Studio in Mumbai. Along with superstar Shah Rukh Khan, celebs like Deepika Padukone and other big wigs attended the grand screening on the eve of the theatrical release.

Amongst the attendees was also Mukesh Chhabra who had shared a photo with Jawan stars Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and others flashing smiles for the camera. He was the first ones to review the film on X (formerly Twitter) as he wrote, “Jawan was an emotional roller coaster. Thank you for making me a part of this film @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir and @_GauravVerma. Even if I wasn’t a part of this film, it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan India films I have seen. Massy with a message."

