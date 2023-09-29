Jawan music composer Anirudh Ravichander opens up on challenges faced in Shah Rukh Khan starrer

The excitement for Jawan is still continuing, and it's clear as people from all over the world are showing their love and admiration for it. Shah Rukh Khan takes the lead in the movie, and it includes some fantastic high-octane action scenes that keep viewers engaged. Anirudh Ravichander, a rising music sensation in the film world, is also enjoying the success of Jawan. He's not only a part of the film's success but also the music composer behind the blockbuster.

Anirudh Ravichander reveals the challenges faced in Jawan

During a recent interview with Film Companion, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's music composer Anirudh Ravichander opened up about the challenges they faced in terms of music during Jawan. “The thing with Jawan is that there were a lot of emotions going on back to back, in the sense, for example, you take the train heist, Shah Rukh sir is being villianic, and then suddenly, within a few seconds, there's a story of a farmer happening somewhere else. So, how we are going to musically connect those things is what was challenging for us in Jawan because there's a lot of emotions which were happening back to back, it's not like the movie is in a certain mood, and there's an elevation and there's a drop, no.”

He further added, “As I said, there'll be a crazy heist and immediately there'll be a father and son, you know the sentiment. So our job in Jawan or the main challenge in Jawan that we faced was how we are going to connect these things together musically so that it seems seamless for the audience was what our job was in Jawan.”

Anirudh Ravichander revealed he used to cry after watching Kal Ho Na Ho

Anirudh Ravichander, during the press conference held by Jawan’s team post its release, spoke about his deep respect and fondness for Shah Rukh Khan. He mentioned that he would get emotional and shed tears every time he watched the movie Kal Ho Na Ho. He said, “When I was small I watched Kal Ho Na Ho 7 times and I would cry every time the film ended. I didn’t know I would make my Bollywood debut with King Khan. I would take advice from him about girls.”

Anirudh added, “When I heard that SRK had heard my song for the first time, it was like a dream come true. I have been an SRK fan forever. When I was in the US, I watched Swades and it made me want to come back to India.”

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles along with Deepika Padukone's extended cameo role is currently running in the theatres.

