Jawan: Netizens shower praises on 'lucky charm' Deepika Padukone for her cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer

Shah Rukh Khan came back after his five-year-long hiatus with Pathaan. Pathaan which also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of this year. SRK's next film, Jawan released today on the big screen and fans have been rushing to theatres since morning. Various pictures and videos of fans celebrating the release have been doing the rounds on social media.

Fans praise Deepika Padukone's cameo in Jawan

Deepika Padukone has a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Several users took to social media to talk about her small but impactful role as Aishwarya Rathore. One user wrote, “20 mins of #DeepikaPadukone in #Jawan and I am convinced that no one could have done this role #JawanTsunamiTomorrow #JawanReview @iamsrk (sic)”, “Deepika Continued To Be The Lucky Charm For Srk With Past Sucess Like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Pathaan Now #Jawan Need More Movies Of Them Together (sic)."

Another user named CinePhile tweeted, "Deepika Continued To Be The Lucky Charm For Srk With Past Sucess Like Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Pathaan Now #Jawan Need More Movies Of Them Together #JawanTsunamiTomorrow #JawanFirstDayFirstShow #Jawaan #JawanReviews #JawanReview #ShahRukhKhan #DeepikaPadukone #Altee"

Another fan stated that Deepika's expressions "spoke volumes" and it was "impactful."

Check out some more tweets:

About Jawan

Jawan is directed by Atlee Kumar, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani among others. G.K Vishnu is the cinematographer while Ruben served as the editor. The film was released today on the occasion of Janmashtami in Hindi and dubbed Tamil and Telugu languages. Before its release, the film broke Pathaan's record by selling 5.57 lakh tickets in three national chains for its opening day as compared to Pathaan's 5.56 lakh record. In Chennai, several fans offered milk on SRK's giant poster. After Jawan, SRK will gear up for Rajkumar Hirani's comedy-drama film Dunki. The film deals with the issue of illegal immigration and is slated to release during the Christmas week of December.

ALSO READ: Jawan Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone's screening pics with girl squad go viral