Jawan New Poster OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi are 'daring, dazzling and dangerous'

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is slowly getting closer to the release date. This highly awaited film has immense buzz among the audience and the superstar’s fans who have been waiting for another entertainer after Pathaan. The prevue and first song from the film have already been launched along with a few solo character posters. Now, in another promotional unit, Shah Rukh has released a brand new poster which has the entire lead star cast including himself, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara in new action-packed poster of Jawan

The team of Jawan took to their social media handles on Thursday, August 10, and unveiled a stunning new poster of the film. It features the lead star cast of the movie including SRK himself, leading lady Nayanthara and antagonist Vijay Sethupathi. It gives a sneak peek into their characters and showcases the first glimpse of the face-off between SRK and Vijay. King Khan can be seen in his viral bald look from the trailer. Vijay looked menacing in a gray beard and large glasses, while Nayanthara was fearless in her cop look and aiming a rifle. SRK’s girl gang in the film can also be seen holding guns in the background. The post has been captioned, “The Daring. The Dazzling. The Dangerous.” The poster was shared in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Have a look:

Fan reactions to new poster of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan

The fans immediately flocked to the comments under SRK’s post. One fan said, “Sorry Pathaan, We are with Jawan now,” while another wrote, “This Trio will break all box office records.” A comment read, “Now THIS is a Pan level poster,” and another person said, “Jawan is my new Don.” An admirer called it, “Massiest Poster ever.” Many people dropped heart and fire emojis.

More about Shah Rukh Khan’s film Jawan

After the prevue look of the film took the internet by storm, the first track from the music album Zinda Banda was released. People have been humming to the tune and making reels copying SRK’s energetic dance moves.

With Jawan, Shah Rukh and director Atlee have joined hands for the first time. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani in key roles. Deepika Padukone will make a special appearance in the movie. It releases on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.