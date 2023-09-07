Jawan: Not one or two, but Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer has FOUR special cameos; details inside

Disclaimer: This article contains Jawan spoilers

The release of Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara, has generated immense excitement among fans, thanks to its high-octane action, gripping narrative, impressive performances, and impactful music. In addition to the lead pair, the film features a talented ensemble cast that includes Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, and others. Adding to the film's allure are four special cameo appearances, which bring an extra layer of intrigue to the cinematic experience and contribute to its overall appeal. Let's delve into who these special guests are.

Deepika Padukone

Fans were given a sneak peek of actress Deepika Padukone's special appearance in the film through the trailer, and her role in Jawan proves to be impactful. Deepika portrays the role of the wife of Shah Rukh's character, Vikram Rathore. Her presence adds depth to the narrative, and she also makes an appearance in a song sequence, showcasing stunning chemistry with SRK.

Shah Rukh and Deepika have shared the screen in several films together, including Om Shanti Om, Chennai Express, Pathaan, and more. Their on-screen pairing has garnered a dedicated fan following and is cherished by audiences.

Jawan director Atlee

The movie marks Shah Rukh Khan's first collaboration with filmmaker Atlee, and the director made it even more special by making a cameo appearance in the lively dance track Zinda Banda. In the song, Atlee is seen wearing similar clothes to SRK and dancing alongside him, sharing the hook step. While a glimpse of this moment was seen in a behind-the-scenes video of the song released earlier, it appears that the surprise went largely unnoticed by fans and viewers.

Sanjay Dutt

The Khalnayak actor makes an impressive appearance in the film, portraying a character in a position of authority. Sanjay Dutt's interactions with the hero promise to be intriguing and add an element of curiosity for viewers who haven't yet had the chance to see the movie.

Viraj Ghelani

Content creator Viraj Ghelani made a cameo appearance in the film as well, playing the role of Sanjay Dutt's right-hand character. He shared a picture of himself in his character's uniform alongside director Atlee on Instagram, expressing his gratitude by saying, “Guess who did a small Cameo in @iamsrk ‘s Jawaaan Thank you @atlee47 and @mukeshchhabracc for this opportunity. Let me know when you spot me! It’s all because of you guys!”

Go watch the movie in a theater near you to not miss out on these surprise appearances.

ALSO READ: Jawan Movie Release and Review Live Updates: Will Shah Rukh Khan comeback with Jawan 2?