Jawan OTT release: Extended cut of Shah Rukh Khan starrer premieres on his birthday; Watch hilarious PROMO

Shah Rukh Khan is celebrating his 58th birthday today. The superstar gave a fantastic treat for his fans by having his latest blockbuster, Jawan, co-starring Nayanthara, drop on OTT on this special day. The action thriller, which set the box office on fire, is now available for digital streaming, and here's the extra cherry on top—it's the extended cut of the film. The OTT release comes with an added surprise—a hilarious promo featuring King Khan himself.

Shah Rukh Khan announces OTT release of Jawan in a quirky way on his birthday

On Thursday, November 2, the OTT platform of Jawan announced the digital release in a hilarious manner. Right at the stroke of midnight, as Shah Rukh Khan turned 58, a promo dropped featuring him in character, along with his girl gang.

In the promo, Shah Rukh playfully threatens the platform to release the movie on OTT within the next two minutes, disrupting their original weekend release plans. When requested with a heartfelt plea, "Please meri 'Mannat' hai aapse” (It’s my request to you), he quips with humor, "Aye, Mannat toh meri hai" (Mannat is mine). Ultimately, they agreed to release the film immediately.

Adding a touch of his signature charm, SRK recites a popular dialogue from the movie in a new way. Instead of a blast, a Happy Birthday banner is revealed, and he even cuts a cake, sharing, "Mere janamdin par aap sabke liye tofa” (A gift to you on my birthday).

Watch the full promo here!

More about Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan

The film, which marked the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee, achieved tremendous commercial success. SRK's portrayal in a dual role garnered immense love, and his on-screen chemistry with leading lady Nayanthara was widely appreciated. The ensemble cast included talented actors such as Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sunil Grover, and more. Notably, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt made impactful cameo appearances.

Now, fans can enjoy an extended version of Jawan as it is currently streaming on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

