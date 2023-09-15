Jawan Post-Release Event: Anirudh Ravichander reveals he CRIED after watching Shah Rukh Khan's Kal Ho Na Ho

Atlee's directorial Jawan is creating a ruckus at the box office as it is marking new records. So, the team of Jawan held a post-release press conference on September 15 in Mumbai. It was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Riddhi Dogra, Sunil Grover, Lehar Khan, Deepika Padukone, and others. Unfortunately, Nayanthara, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya couldn't attend the event. But interestingly, the music composer of the film Anirudh Ravichander revealed an interesting retelling during the event.

Anirudh Ravichander revealed he used to cry after watching Kal Ho Na Ho

Anirudh expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh Khan during the press conference and shared that he used to cry every time after watching Kal Ho Na Ho. He said, "When I was small I watched Kal Ho Na Ho 7 times and I would cry every time the film ended. I didn’t know I would make my Bollywood debut with King Khan. I would take advice from him about girls.”

The music composer also added, "When I heard that SRK had heard my song for the first time, it was like a dream come true. I have been an SRK fan forever. When I was in the US, I watched Swades and it made me want to come back to India.”

Moreover, rapper Raja Kumari also opened up about creating the viral Jawan anthem. She said that as soon as she heard that there was SRK and a couple of "badass women", she knew "this was it". And, towards the end, she thanked Anirudh for giving her the opportunity.

About Jawan

Released on September 7, Jawan marked Atlee's directorial debut in Bollywood. Moreover, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation. Currently, the film is garnering a lot of love and admiration from fans.

