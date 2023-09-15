Jawan Post-Release Event: Deepika Padukone says she did movie for her 'love for Shah Rukh Khan'

Deepika Padukone who made a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan starring Jawan, revealed why she chose to do the Atee's directorial. The post-release event organized by the makers and the team took place in Mumbai on September 15. Apart from SRK and Deepika, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Atlee, Anirudh Ravichander, Ridhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, and others graced the grand event.

Deepika Padukone reveals why she chose to do Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan

During the post-release event of Jawan, Deepika Padukone opened up about her love for Shah Rukh Khan while revealing the reason she chose to do the film.

The actress said, “I have no words to say except thank you so much for all the love. I really just did this for my love for Shah Rukh and everyone knows the relationship that we share. And I didn’t anticipate for this to become so special but I’m just proud and happy to be here and support the team.”

She also added that apart from her love for SRK, the film's vision inspired her. Deepiks also added that Shah Rukh is not like a co-star but they share a great love for each other.

Speaking about Deepika's appearance, the actress stunned the stage with a gorgeous white saree featuring black borders. Her hair was tied in a neat bun. She graced the event gracefully stealing the hearts of fans.

Deepika and SRK also danced to Chaleya together on the stage during the event amidst loud cheering from the fans.

The event was organized to celebrate the massive success of Jawan. The film already crossed 400 crores at the Indian box office and globally it crossed 700 crores.

Meanwhile, Jawan directed by popular South director Atlee was released on September 7. The film was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone dancing to Jawan's song Chaleya will melt your heart; WATCH