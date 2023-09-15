Jawan Post-Release Event: Fans go gaga as Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi light up stage

To celebrate the blockbuster success of Jawan, the makers have organized a post-release meeting with the media today, September 15. Atlee's directorial has been breaking records at the box office since its release. A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, the girls' gang, and others graced the event. Fans are going gaga over their looks as they take up their social media and trending the related hashtags.

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi light up post-release event of Jawan

Videos shared on Instagram show Shah Rukh Khan making a royal entry at the post-release event of Jawan. The actor's handsome look in a black suit literally won the hearts of fans. His unique hairdo redefined his fashion statement. Have a look:

Deepika Padukone strutted in style wearing a white saree with a black border. In the video, the actress can be seen flashing her bright smile. During the event, Deepika also said that she did that film for SRK as she said, "I just did this for my love for Shah Rukh."

Vijay Sethupathi who played the villain in Jawan sported an uber-cool look at the event.

Jawan was released on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. The film is directed by Atlee and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. It is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The cast of the film also includes Nayanthara, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra, Rifhi Digra, and others. Deepika Padukone's special appearance in the film stole the hearts of fans.

