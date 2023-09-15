Jawan Post-Release Event: Shah Rukh Khan looks suave as he suits up in black; Internet can't keep calm

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's action-packed Jawan has been wreaking havoc at the box office since it was released in theaters. The Atlee directorial has created history by raking in Rs 322 crore in its opening week in the Hindi Version. Amidst rave reviews, the makers and team Jawan have organized a post-release meeting with the media today, September 15. Ahead of the event, SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani shared a glimpse of the actor's sauve look in a black suit.

Shah Rukh Khan looks suave as he suits up in black for Jawan's post-release event

A while ago, Pooja Dadlani, the manager of Shah Rukh Khan shared the look of the actor before the post-release event of Jawan taking place at YRF studios. Sharing the picture, Dadlani wrote, "Friday evening… Feeling #Jawan and Loved."

In the picture, Shah Rukh can be seen flaunting his suave look in a black suit while posing for the camera. His adorable smile won the hearts of fans. Have a look:

Check out fans' reactions

Reacting to the killer look of SRK, one wrote, "One and only king khan." Another commented, "Uff that look." "the DON," wrote a third fan. "What a lookkkkkkkkkkkk mannnnnn," commented a fourth fan. Others were also seen dropping fire emojis and praising SRK's look.

Speaking about the post-release event, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that the event is expected to be 2 hours long. The event will take place on the evening of September 15.

Zinda Banda singer Anirudh Ravichander will be performing live during the meet. Raja Kumari, who has written and performed King Khan rap track will also be performing at the meet.

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, the girl squad including Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and the entire star cast of Jawan will be present at the event.

Meanwhile, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee. The film is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film hit theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Deepika Padukone made a special appearance in the film.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Know all about Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi’s extravaganza Jawan meet