Jawan Post-Release Event: Shah Rukh Khan praises Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi and team; ‘Mera toh...’

Shah Rukh Khan's latest film, Jawan, is currently making a significant impact at the box office. The film showcases Shah Rukh in a dual role and features him in a variety of disguises, captivating and engaging fans. Alongside the thrilling action sequences that have left audiences in awe, the movie boasts an ensemble cast that includes Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, and others. At a recent post-release event for the film, Shah Rukh shared insights into the film's extensive four-year journey and showered praise upon the dedicated cast and crew.

Shah Rukh Khan about the making of Jawan

On Friday, September 15, a post-release event for Jawan was held in Mumbai. In attendance were Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee, music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and other cast and crew members. Shah Rukh, in his address to the media, emphasized the profound significance of this day.

He said, "I need to tell you the importance of this day to all of us. Of course, it's a celebration of Jawan, all the artists, all the actors, all of them…Very seldom we get an opportunity to live with a film for years. Jawan has been in the making for four years - because of COVID and time constraints. But there were so many people involved in this film, especially people down from South who came and shifted to Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years working day and night for this film, the hardest ever. Bahut log apne ghar bhi nahi gaye, bahut saare log hain jinke bacche yaha par ho gaye, mere director Atlee ke (So many people didn’t visit their homes, many people had their kids here like my director Atlee).”

Shah Rukh Khan praises Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, and team Jawan

Talking about the cast and crew, Shah Rukh Khan expressed, “The wonderful Deepika Padukone is stunning, all the ladies in the film are beautiful. I think Vijay Sethupathi is outstanding, aur Sunil Grover kamaal hain, aur mera toh jawab hi nahi. But iss film ke asli heroes and heroines woh technicians hai jinhone isko 4 saal se banaya hai (...Sunil Grover is exceptional, and as for me, well, there's no comparison. But the true heroes and heroines of this film are the technicians who have worked on it for the past four years)."

ALSO READ: ‘I love bad guys…’: Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan on playing anti-hero; finds heroes ‘very boring’