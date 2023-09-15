Jawan Post-Release Event: Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favorite scene of Vijay Sethupathi; calls actor 'magical'

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan does it again! Nearly two weeks later, all the massive records have been shattered at the box office with the magnum opus Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Ever since its release, Atlee Kumar’s directorial debut has received a great deal of anticipation from audiences. Following the great response, a post-release event for Jawan was conducted in Mumbai. The entire cast and crew of the film were present at the event, including Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Aaliyah Qureishi, and Lehar Khan, along with Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee Kumar, and Vijay Sethupathi. The team had a hearty conversation during the event. While all the performances are lauded, fans have been going gaga over Vijay Sethupathi’s performance, and King Khan revealed his favorite scene with the actor from the film too.

Shah Rukh Khan reveals his favorite scene of Vijay Sethupathi from Jawan

Today, on September 15, during the grand post-release event of Jawan, Badshah Khan heaped praise on his co-actor, Vijay Sethupathi. Calling him ‘magical’, SRK shared an anecdote of how Vijay would do his scenes in Hindi and Tamil at the same time, there and then, while learning a new language (Hindi). King Khan divulged that he also tried doing so; however, he failed.

Recalling a scene of Vijay Sethupathi with Deepika Padukone, the Don actor stated, "It was stunning to see someone have to learn that language in an hour or two and to be able to bring so much life to that scene. In 2-3 places in the film, he is magical. I think I have learned a lot working with Vijay sir, and I can keep watching him and learning".

King Khan further divulged, "I keep telling him, Vijay sir, when we will work together on the next film, I’ll become a way better actor than I am right now, so I've become dangerous now," and laughed.

In addition to this, he also shared his personal favorite scene, as he said, "I love the time when he (Kaali aka Vijay) is getting beaten up and he says koi rokko inko varna ye gaana shuru kar denge abhi yahann pe (somebody stop him or else he’ll start singing here as well). He’s magical!, remarks Shah Rukh.