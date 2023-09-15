Jawan Post-Release Event: Shah Rukh Khan reveals why Nayanthara didn't attend; sings birthday song for her mom

After the release of Jawan on September 7, the team held a post-release press conference on September 15 in Mumbai. It was attended by the film's whole team including Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Riddhi Dogra, Sanya Malhotra, and others. But, Nayanthara, Priyamani, and Girija Oak couldn't attend the conference. Well, the reason why Nayanthara couldn't attend the event was because of her mother's birthday in Chennai.

Shah Rukh Khan sang 'happy birthday' song for Nayanthara's mother

During the press conference, Shah Rukh Khan explained the reason why his lead actress Nayanthara couldn't make it to the event. He said that his leading lady was in Chennai, celebrating her mother's birthday. So, Shah Rukh being a kind-hearted soul, sang the happy birthday song for Nayanthara's mom. He said, "Nayanthara Ji is not here because it's her mother's birthday, so from here to Chennai, happy birthday to you... happy birthday to you... Thank you, Nayan Ji, for being a part of this film."

Moreover, earlier today, the leading lady of Jawan took to Instagram stories and shared a photo with her mother saying, "Happy birthday my everything."

During the press conference, Shah Rukh also acknowledged the chemistry between him and Nayanthara and praised director Atlee. He said, "Those who create these characters genuinely respect women. Log kehte hain, Shah Rukh romane achha karta hai. Aisa nahi hai (People say Shah Rukh romances well. That's not the case). It's the writers who create these women. For example, Narmada (Nayanthara's character in Jawan) is asked by her boyfriend to abort their baby, but she refuses, breaks up with him, and raises her daughter alone."

About Jawan

Directed by Atlee, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma and is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation. The film featured Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and Sunil Grover, among others in key roles. At the same time, Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt made special appearances.

