Jawan Post-Release Event: Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi's EPIC banter on marriage leaves fans in stitches

Jawan made its theatrical release on September 7 and since then it has been making new records at the box office. In the film, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen delivering a dual role, and this is the reason that kept the audience hooked to their chairs until the end. During the after-release press conference in Mumbai, Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the role of a villain in the movie, praised King Khan's behavior towards people.

Vijay Sethupathi on Shah Rukh Khan

During the press conference, when Vijay Sethupathi was asked how would he react to Jawan's success keeping in mind that he has seen success before by giving a lot of hit films, he said, "Don't ask me. First of all, I didn't expect so much love from the first day of its release in Chennai. So many people called me and said that they couldn't get the tickets for Jawan for the first day and first show. People love him (Shah Rukh Khan) so much and it's not a surprise for me. Well, Shah Rukh Khan - the name itself is enough."

Moreover, Sethupathi also shared how Shah Rukh behaves with people. He said, "Everybody love him so much. The way he behaves, the way he treats people - he just only gives love, nothing else." In the end, Vijay conveyed his love for SRK and to this, the Pathaan actor replied, "I love you more, sir. I think, after the press conference, I can propose to you and we can be married, sir." Funnily, Sethupathi smiled and said that there's "nothing wrong" in it.

Produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma, Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation.

