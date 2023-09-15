Jawan Post-Release Event: WATCH Shah Rukh Khan delivering famous Om Shanti Om dialogue on Vijay Sethupathi's request

The craze and hype of Jawan has been top-notch since its release. Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer has been rocking the box-office breaking records. To celebrate the massive success, the makers and team organized a grand post-release event in Mumbai on September 15. During the event, SRK once again melted the hearts of fans by delivering his famous dialogue from Om Shanti Om at the request of Vijay Sethupathi.

Shah Rukh Khan delivers famous Om Shanti Om dialogue during Jawan's post-release event

During the post-release event of Jawan held in Mumbai, Vijay Sethupathi requested Shah Rukh Khan to recite the famous dialogue from the film Om Shanti Om. The moment he started delivering his dialogue, fans started cheering for him. Watch the video below:

Deepika made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh in Om Shanti Om. The film was released in 2007. Since then, the duo has given blockbusters such as Rohit Shetty's Chennai Express (2013), Farah Khan's Happy New Year (2014), Sidharth Anand's Pathaan (2023), and now, Jawan, where Deepika made a special appearance.

During the post-release event, Deepika revealed that she did Jawan out of her love for Saha Rukh. The actress added, “I have no words to say except thank you so much for all the love. I really just did this for my love for Shah Rukh and everyone knows the relationship that we share. And I didn’t anticipate for this to become so special but I’m just proud and happy to be here and support the team.”

Speaking about the event, Zinda Banda singer Anirudh and rapper Raja Kumari set the stage on fire with their tracks from the film. On the other hand, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, and the full girls' gang were also present at the event.

