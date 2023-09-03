Jawan poster: Shah Rukh Khan gives sweet reminder to fans about film's advance booking ahead of grand release

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Jawan on the 7th of September, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Recently, the much-awaited trailer of the film finally got released and received a positive response from the audience. Social media has been buzzing with enthusiasm as people eagerly talk about Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie. If the trailer is any indication, Jawan promises an interesting story, lots of thrilling action scenes, and memorable dialogues. On September 3, Shah Rukh dropped a new poster from the film while giving a sweet reminder to fans about the advance booking.

Shah Rukh Khan drops new poster of Jawan

As the release date of the Shah Rukh starrer Jawan is nearing, the actor took to his social media handles to drop a new poster of Jawan. In the newly sketched poster, SRK is seen with a stern look, loose long hair and holding a gun while he is supposedly walking. The poster reads, “4 days to go” and “Advance booking open now. Book your tickets” in bold. Sharing the post, the Baazigar actor wrote, “Bullets & Love will rain down like Thunder…Hum aur aap milte hain…Chaar din ke andar! Advance bookings are open, so book your tickets now- https://bookmy.show/Jawan #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

As soon as he dropped the post, the fans couldn't stop themselves from expressing their excitement for the film. One Twitter user wrote, “Eagerly waiting for jawan”, and another one wrote, “Can’t wait to watch,” and added three heart eyes emojis. SEE THE POST HERE:

Shah Rukh Khan conducts an Ask SRK session ahead of Jawan’s release

A while ago, King Khan conducted an Ask SRK session as the countdown for the release of Jawan has finally begun. He wrote, “4 Din aur phir aapse aamne saamne mulaqat hogi! Till then 4 baatein ho jayein. About #Jawan and all things life….let’s do #AskSRK for a bit…The Sunday Session.”

As soon as he dropped the Tweet, fans couldn’t stop flooding the actor’s Twitter with their questions. The majority of the questions were related to Jawan. One Twitter user asked, “#AskSRK @iamsrk Shah Rukh Khan bhai nayantara mam ke sath Kam karke kaisa laga (How did it feel to work with Nayanthara?) she is so beautiful na.” To this, SRK replied, “She is so beautiful and such a wonderful actor. Has added immensely to her role. Hope her fans in Tamil Nadu fall in love with her all over again and Hindi audience appreciates her hard work. #Jawan.”

One more user asked, “How was you feeling to dance on the streets of mumbai after so many years??! #AskSRK”, SRK being SRK replied, “Jaise apne ghar mein dance kar raha hoon (Like I'm dancing at my own home).…felt like home as always. #Jawan”

Another curious user asked, “What moral can be learned from the movie jawan? Watching the movie fdfs in sydeny! #Ask SRK Love u sir!” The actor replied, “The movie reflects upon how we as people can make a change that we want around us. Empower women and fight for the right. #Jawan”

Directed by Atlee, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and others in important roles. The film is all set to hit the silver screen on 7th September 2023.

