Jawan Prevue: Did you spot Shah Rukh Khan's Hindi tattoo on his head in bald look?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan is one of the most awaited films of 2023. Helmed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Sanya Malhotra in key roles. Earlier today, the makers finally launched the highly anticipated Jawan Prevue on social media. It has left netizens mighty impressed and got them excited to watch the film on the big screen. Shah Rukh's different and never-seen-before looks have stormed the Internet. In this film, he has opted for a bald look for the first time.

Shah Rukh Khan surprises with his bald look in Jawan

The Jawan Prevue has created havoc on social media. Shah Rukh's unique looks in the Prevue have been winning hearts on the Internet. Not only him, but netizens were excited to see Nayanthara and Vijay in it. Even Deepika Padukone's special appearance left everyone stunned. Interestingly, Shah Rukh's bald look has become the talk of the town. It comes toward the end of the video when he removes the bandages off his face. Soon after he steps into the metro, he flaunts his bald look in style. Atlee has given a close-up of SRK's brand-new look. He has a tattoo in Hindi inked above his left ear. Well, we are not able to decode what it reads but we believe it might have a solid connection in the film. Have a look:

Post debuting with his bald look, SRK is seen dancing to the old song Bekaraar Karke Hume in the metro. His quirky dance moves have grabbed everyone's attention. Netizens have been expressing excitement about the Prevue on social media. They have given a thumbs up for the top-notch action-packed Prevue. Jawan also stars Priyamani, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, Aaliyah Qureshi, Ridhi Dogra, Sunil Grover and Mukesh Chhabra in important roles.

Earlier, Jawan was slated to hit theatres on June 2. Now, the film will be released on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

