Jawan Prevue features ‘King Khan’ rap track by Raja Kumari; Latter thanks Shah Rukh Khan in her post

On July 10, the makers of Jawan unveiled the highly anticipated prevue of the film starring Shah Rukh Khan. While much applause has been pouring in for the power-packed prevue, lots of fans have been lauding the film’s music too. And one integral part of the film’s discography has been singer Raja Kumari. After watching the teaser from the film, she couldn’t contain her excitement and penned a heartwarming note for Shah Rukh Khan.

Raja Kumari pens a note for Shah Rukh Khan

Raja Kumari took to social media to thank Shah Rukh Khan and music composer Anirudh Ravichander. She shared Jawan prevue, and wrote, “Thank you, Anirudh and Shah Rukh Khan for calling me to write and perform the title track! Can’t wait for the world to hear it.” Vijay Varma cheered for her, and dropped a comment that read, “Go Raja!” Lilly Singh commented on Raja Kumari’s post and wrote, “Boss moves.” Many netizens also lauded Raja Kumari and showed their excitement for the rap track. “loved your rap waiting to hear the full version too,” read one comment, while another Instagram user wrote, “this was fireeeeeeeeee.”

The King Khan rap in Jawan

The King Khan Rap, written and performed by Raja Kumari, brings an electrifying and dynamic element to the film. The rap encapsulates the essence of Shah Rukh Khan in the film, serving as a testament to the star power of King Khan. Raja Kumari's undeniable talent and unique style infuse the rap with an energy that perfectly complements the grand scale of Jawan.

About Raja Kumari

Raja Kumari is Indian-American Rapper, recognized for her incredible talent and versatility. Being a Grammy-nominated artist and having performed at renowned music festivals like Coachella, Raja Kumari's track in Jawan further adds to the film's excitement and appeal.

Raja Kumari, has not only thrived in the Indian and international music scene but has also lent her distinctive voice to some of Bollywood's most iconic jams. Her collaboration with notable artists such as Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, Fifth Harmony and John Legend has solidified her status as a force to be reckoned with.

