Jawan Prevue: Netizens call Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi starrer a 'masterpiece'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and the entire team have finally unveiled the highly anticipated Jawan Prevue on social media today, causing a frenzy among netizens. The film, which stars Shah Rukh, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi, and Priyamani, has been one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2023. Directed by Atlee, this collaboration marks Shah Rukh's first venture with the renowned South director. Since its release a while ago, the Jawan Prevue has already taken social media by storm.

Netizens are mighty impressed by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Prevue

The Jawan Prevue, running for 2 minutes and 15 seconds, offers a tantalizing glimpse into the grandeur of this film. Superstar Shah Rukh Khan shines in a series of never-before-seen looks, captivating viewers right from the start with his inimitable voiceover. The Prevue showcases explosive action sequences, grand musical numbers, and a mesmerizing performance by Shah Rukh on the retro song Beqarar Karke. With its perfect blend of action and emotion, Jawan promises to be a blockbuster, featuring larger-than-life frames and a captivating storyline. The trailer also offers glimpses of Vijay, Deepika's special appearance, Nayanthara's powerful performance, and Sanya's intriguing character.

Shah Rukh took to social media to share the Jawan Prevue, expressing his excitement and extending an invitation to the audience to join him on this thrilling journey. Shortly after he shared the video, netizens went into a frenzy over it. The Jawan Prevue trailer has received an overwhelming amount of love and appreciation from fans.

One user commented, "King aaraha hai apni #Jawan leke! #JawanPrevue #ShahRukhKhan #Atlee #JawanPrevueOn10July #Nayanthara."

Another user wrote, "When I Become A Villain, No Hero Stand A Chance Against Me" If Everything Goes Well, There Will Be A Second 1000 Cr In SRK's Name This Year Itself ! The King Is On His Way.”

Check out other reactions:

The positive response to the Prevue is a testament to the incredible impact that Shah Rukh and the ensemble cast have made with their performances. It is evident that the team has put in immense effort and dedication to bring this film to life, and their hard work has paid off.

The release date of the highly anticipated film has been rescheduled from its initial date of June 2 to September 7. With the Jawan Prevue now available, netizens are eagerly awaiting the opportunity to watch this action-packed film on the big screen. Directed by Atlee, the film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

