Jawan Prevue OUT: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi starrer has BLOCKBUSTER written all over it

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Vijay Sethupathi and Priyamani starrer Jawan is the most-awaited film of 2023. The film will mark Shah Rukh's first collaboration with the South director Atlee. Ever since the film was announced, fans had been waiting with bated breaths for updates on Jawan. After a long wait, the makers finally unveiled the highly anticipated Jawan Prevue today. It was released a while ago and has already created havoc on social media.

Shah Rukh Khan's action avatar in Jawan Prevue impresses netizens

In 2 minutes and 15 seconds, the Jawan Prevue gives a fair idea of what to expect from this mammoth. Shah Rukh seems to be in full form. The video begins with the inimitable voiceover of the superstar, building up the excitement for what awaits. One of the major highlights is the various never-seen-before looks of SRK. With clips of explosive action sequences, grand songs and a menacing performance by SRK on the retro song Beqarar Karke, the film promises to be full of surprises. Jawan seems to be a perfect blend of action and emotion. It has all the elements that a blockbuster film needs. Each and every frame is larger-than-life and has so much to offer. Vijay's glimpse, Deepika's special appearance, Nayanthara's power-packed appearance and Sanya's intriguing character, Jawan Prevue will definitely leave you impressed!

Shah Rukh shared the Jawan Prevue on social media and wrote, "Main kaun hoon, kaun nahin, jaanne ke liye, READY AH? #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Meanwhile, Pinkvilla earlier exclusively reported that Jawan Prevue will be attached to the prints of Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7, which is slated to release in theatres on July 12. Fans are eagerly waiting for Shah Rukh to watch in a different space after Pathaan. It was earlier reported that the superstar will be seen in a double role in the film.

Recently, reports claimed that King Khan and Atlee will shoot a song for the film in Dubai soon. The reports also suggested that the location has been finalized by SRK himself. It is touted to be 'the song with the best visuals in the album' and it will reportedly be shot over a period of 6 days.

Earlier, Jawan was slated to release on June 2. Now, it will hit theatres on September 7.

