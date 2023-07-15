Jawan Prevue Theme OUT: Shah Rukh Khan sends love to his ‘thunder’ Raja Kumari

After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan, which also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, among others. The film also has a special appearance by Deepika Padukone. The highly-anticipated prevue of the film was unveiled on July 10, and apart from the power-packed action scenes, the film’s music also garnered praises. Now, the makers have finally released the full Jawan Prevue Theme on audio platforms, and while the music is given by Anirudh Ravichander, Raja Kumari gave her vocals to the rap.

Jawan Prevue Theme OUT

Jawan director Atlee took to his Instagram to share a part of Jawan Prevue Theme, which includes the lyrics to the rap performed by Raja Kumari. While Atlee only shared a part of the song on Instagram, the full theme is available on audio platforms. In his caption, Atlee wrote, “The theme that defines JAWAN!@iamsrk @gaurikhan @anirudhofficial @_gauravverma @redchilliesent #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023 in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.” Raja Kumari also shared the same video, announcing that Jawan Prevue theme is out now. She wrote, “KING KHAN & KING KUMARI The theme that ignites the fire in #JAWAN! @anirudhofficial,” while also sharing the link to the full song.

“This is actual FIREEEE,” read one comment, while another comment read, “Aag lga di aag.” Check out the post below.

Shah Rukh Khan sends love to Raja Kumari

Meanwhile, yesterday, Raja Kumari tweeted, “I got locked out of my twitter for weeks and I only came back to tell @iamsrk that I love him!” Shah Rukh Khan replied to her tweet and wrote, “I do too….my Thunder!! Big hug and love to you.” Take a look at the tweet!

About Jawan

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will release worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages.

