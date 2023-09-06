Jawan: Raiganj surpasses Kolkata, Bihar in Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer fever; gets 2:15 am show

The Jawan fever is all over the place ahead of its release. Fans cannot wait to see the magic of Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara on the big screens. Only two days left till Atlee's directorial captures the hearts of movie lovers. The scenario of advance bookings of Jawan is absolutely mind-blowing. The trailer and the posters are already doing rounds on social media. Amidst this craze, Kolkata and Bihar got their first show of Jawan at 5 a.m. Now, residents of Raiganj are over the moon as the city surpassed Kolkata and Bihar in Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer fever. Raiganj now has a 2:15 a.m. show of Jawan on Friday, September 8.

Raiganj, a city in West Bengal surpassed Kolkata, Bihar in Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara's Jawan fever. Even though Jawan's first show remains in Kolkata, Raiganj got a 2.15 a.m. show on September 8, proving the craze for the film.

In Kolkata, the first show of the film will be screened at 5 a.m. on September 7 at Miraj Cinemas. On the other hand, SRK's Jawan has become the first ever Hindi film to have a 5 a.m. show in Bihar too.

On September 5, Red Chillies Entertainment shared a video on Instagram and YouTube where Shah Rukh can be seen answering some fun questions about Jawan.

During the question and answer session, SRK was asked to share his favorite moment during the filming of Jawan. Sharing an adorable smile, the actor said, "There is a shot where I am introduced as the bald hero (does the clapping action) and I remember Atlee putting a lot of powder in my hand and I think I sneezed also doing that shot, but when I finally saw the shot, and that’s my moment for doing Jawan."

About Jawan

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee. The film is produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. It will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Apart from them, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra will be seen essaying key roles in the film.

