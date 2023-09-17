Jawan: Ridhi Dogra opens up on playing Shah Rukh Khan’s mom; reveals how he made her feel comfortable on set

Jawan is slowly but surely on its way to becoming the biggest Hindi movie of all time in India. It has already taken over the worldwide gross collection of Gadar 2. The movie has an impressive and elaborate star cast including Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Sanya Malhotra, among others. It also stars actress Ridhi Dogra. The TV show veteran was seen playing a mother figure to one of SRK’s characters in the action-thriller movie. Recently, the actress spoke about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan.

Ridhi Dogra on playing a mother figure to one of Shah Rukh Khan’s characters in Jawan

Many actors dream of working with the King Khan of Bollywood, even if it is for a brief time. Ridhi Dogra is also one of them. However, when the role came to her, she was in two minds. But, she took the role because Shah Rukh Khan was sharing the screen with her. “Shah Rukh Khan is love, he’s life, he’s everything,” she said.

Sharing if she regrets playing a mother figure to SRK and not his love interest, she told Siddharth Kannan, “Of course. It was very difficult for me to do what I did, and I’m so glad that he acknowledged it, even though he said it very casually on stage. But when he said that I was ‘unfortunately’ playing his mother, I was (swept off my feet). That’s it, I don’t need anything else, thank you. Yes, it is unfortunate to play his mother.”

Ridhi Dogra said she gave herself pep talks to not let Shah Rukh Khan down

Ridhi further added that the Badshah of Bollywood told her multiple times that he understands how wrong she must be feeling playing the mother figure to him. Adding that she’s a true-blue SRK fan, she divulged, “He’s such a charmer, he made me feel so comfortable the first time we shot together. It felt like we were old friends from Delhi. He was helping me with my lines, he didn’t have to do that, right? He wrote suggestions for me on the script. He doesn’t get tired. Even after he was told to pack up, he told me he’d return to say bye to me. He’s amazing.”

She further shared that she used to encourage herself to act well to not let SRK down. She divulged, “I was constantly telling myself, Ridhi, you’re an actor and you have said a thousand times that he’s someone you look up to. How will he feel if you act badly? You have to act very well. Come on, be professional, treat him like a co-actor. He should be also proud of you, he should feel like, ‘Oh she’s my fan, look how well she’s doing'."

